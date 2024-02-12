‘F*ck You’: Marshawn Lynch Hilariously Trolls 49ers Fans After San Francisco Takes An L In The Super Bowl

Marshawn Lynch is such a G for this!

After the San Francisco 49ers’ disastrous defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, legendary Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch couldn’t help but make fun of depressed Niners fans — the same fan base of his former NFC West rival — while walking through the flashiest casinos in Las Vegas.

Say what you want about Lynch, the trouble that he’s had in the past, and all that blah, blah, blah, but the dude is such a gem for this clip. And all it took was two words: “F*ck you.”

WATCH:

Marshawn Lynch trolled every Niners fan in Vegas after their Super Bowl loss (IG/thakurmedia) pic.twitter.com/xSlvBWHL02 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) February 12, 2024

Ahh … the Super Bowl. It was a predictable snooze-fest, wasn’t it?

It was boring throughout the entire game, and when it did get exciting at the end, it just turned into a predictable comeback victory for the Chiefs that was led by a Patrick Mahomes legacy drive. Who didn’t see that coming?

Yeah, I didn’t really care much about the whole thing, and judging by the ratings, neither did you guys.

But this absolute piece of art from Marshawn Lynch? (RELATED: Troy Aikman Mocked For 2019 Patrick Mahomes Post That Aged Like That Egg Salad In Your Fridge)

Hands down one of the best moments from the Super Bowl.

And while we’re on the subject of Marshawn Lynch and the Super Bowl … roll the footage:

This happened back in 2015 — nine years later and I still can’t get over Pete Carroll’s play call.

But whatever, at least Marshawn has a ring and is still giving us glorious content here in 2024.