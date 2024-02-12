Entertainment

Reality TV Star Nelson Thomas Shares Truly Shocking Health Update

Nelson Thomas, video from Instagram account

Screenshot/Instagram/NelsonThomas

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Reality TV star Nelson Thomas, from “Challenge,” posted a video to social media on Monday confirming he is opting to amputate his foot, one year after his horrific car crash.

The reality star underwent a variety of procedures in an effort to save his foot, but after a grueling year, he has decided that his best course of action is to proceed with amputation. “March 5th, 2023 remains vivid in my memory, a persistent presence in my thoughts. I consciously embrace it as the initiation of a new chapter. Opting for amputation, I am determined to own March 5th and redefine its significance in my life,” he wrote to his Instagram page.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas)

His video included a number of images of his foot and the gruesome injuries he suffered after his car crash in Austin, Texas.

At the time of the crash, Thomas claimed to only have had two or three drinks, but the results of a blood test done when he was admitted to the hospital revealed his blood alcohol content was .178.  A reading of .08 is considered to be impaired, according to TooFab.

Thomas was charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

The video posted to his Instagram account summarized his struggle and documented his road to recovery. He explained how he came to the conclusion to undergo amputation, and explained that he had seen multiple doctors to see if there was any hope for a full recovery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas)

Thomas explained he had also met with amputees before making his difficult decision.

“I think I’m at peace with it, and it’s time,” he said. “It’s time. I’m ready to move on with my life, and I’m ready to see the other side of the world.”

Thomas seemed to have found new hope for a better life.

“Get ready, amputation world! I’m on my way! I am scheduled for surgery on March 5th, 2024,” he wrote to his Instagram page. (RELATED: Hayward Highsmith Crashes Into Man On Side Of Road, Leaving Him With Partial Leg Amputation, Police Say: REPORT)

The post included audio of a conversation with his doctor, who explained the surgery and the process involved.

His fellow castmates flooded his social media page with words of encouragement as he prepares to take the next big step on his road to recovery.