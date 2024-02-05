Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman Injured In Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Celebrity pastry chef from “Ace Of Cakes,” Duff Goldman, revealed he was injured in an alleged drunk driving crash.

Goldman posted an image of his badly wounded hand Sunday to his Instagram page.

“On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday. Next thing I knew I bleeding [sic] and surrounded by airbags,” he wrote to social media. “My daughter almost didn’t have a dad because this guy was stupid,” he told People.

The Food Network star was being driven home from the Los Angeles airport Feb. 1 when the alleged accident occurred. The driver of the other vehicle hit the car he was in head-on, the chef alleged.

“I live on a really windy, canyon road in the Santa Monica Mountains, and this guy just came around this corner way too fast,” Goldman said. “He was already totally in our lane and just smashed into us.”

He described the moment before the impact and how he felt immediately afterward.

“I just saw my wife and my daughter. It was nuts,” Goldman told People.

“And then boom, the crash happened. I was just doing a systems check, making sure everything was where it was supposed to be, and I see there’s blood all the way down my hand, but nothing else,” he said.

“I was just like, ‘Thank God, thank God.’ Even as I was sitting there dealing with it, I was like, ‘I’m still here,'” he told People.

His right hand was crushed and required stitches. A specialist will need to reassess his injury to determine possible next steps.

“It definitely doesn’t work, and I need it to, because that’s all I got,” he told People.

Goldman said he went to check on the other driver and allegedly smelled booze on his breath. Goldman also said the other driver was “kind of stumbling around,” according to People.

“I thanked my lucky stars that I’d still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn’t make her cake. I’m fine, but it’s gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke,” Goldman wrote to his Instagram page. (RELATED: ‘Young Sheldon’ Actress Raegan Revord Reveals She Was Hit By Drunk Driver)

Goldman concluded his post with a PSA message for all his fans.

“There’s no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you’re drinking don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink.”