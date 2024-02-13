New Orleans Pelicans Get Hella Creative To Ride The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Hype Train

When it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, the New Orleans Pelicans are all in.

“The New Orleans Pelicans?”

Yes, the New Orleans Pelicans, who are celebrating their starting center Travis K… I mean, Jonas Valanciunas, who looks just like Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. And I’m serious, the resemblance is quite unreal.

After the Chiefs locked up the win Sunday night over the San Francisco 49ers, players on New Orleans were joking around with Valanciunas, wishing him a “congratulations” for winning the Super Bowl.

And Valanciunas was all about it.

The Pelicans Jonas Valanciunas taking in his doppelgänger Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl W (Via @treymurphy IG | H/T @retro_pels) pic.twitter.com/9JMpivDSiq — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) February 12, 2024

Things were made even better Monday evening when the Pelicans‘ social media team got involved, posting a photo of Valanciunas on X while he was warming up for New Orleans’ game taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Won the Super Bowl last night and already back to work,” the Pels wrote.

won the Super Bowl last night and already back to work pic.twitter.com/e9fcDCuLHd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 13, 2024

If you’re an NBA team and want to ride the hype train of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship, there’s no way in hell you’re doing better than this — this is pure genius.

And side note: How are New Orleans Saints fans feeling about this?

If the Miami Heat were out here celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Miami Dolphins just down the road, not gonna lie, I’d be a bit irked. (RELATED: Mark Cuban Absolutely Hammers Spencer Dinwiddie With Incredibly Shady Social Media Post)

But that’s just me as a fan … as an outsider, however, this is classic.