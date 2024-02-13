Senate GOP Campaign Arm Throws Support Behind Kari Lake For 2024

The Senate GOP campaign arm is supporting Republican candidate Kari Lake in Arizona’s senate race, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed Tuesday.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) recruited GOP candidates for top races in Montana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada, but had yet to endorse in the Arizona primary. Lake could end up in a contentious three-way race for the seat currently held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who has yet to announce whether she’ll run for reelection, and Democratic frontrunner Rep. Ruben Gallego.

“Kari Lake is one of the most talented candidates in the country,” NRSC Chairman Steve Daines of Montana told the DCNF in a statement. “Kari is building out an effective campaign operation that has what it takes to flip Arizona’s Senate seat in November. I’m proud to endorse Kari Lake for United States Senate.”

On March 6, the NRSC will host a fundraiser for Lake in Washington, D.C., with Daines and Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso of Wyoming in attendance, a source familiar with the plans told the DNCF. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kari Lake Lands Two Big America-First Endorsements From Sen Rand Paul And Rep Matt Gaetz)

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Chairman Daines and the NRSC,” Lake told Politico in a statement, which first reported the news. “We are uniting Republicans in Arizona and have a clear path to victory, The Senate Majority runs through Arizona.”

Lake also has the support of former President Donald Trump and multiple senators like Barrasso, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York, Jim Banks of Indiana and Matt Gaetz of Florida have also endorsed Lake.

Several other lesser-known Republicans are running in the primary against Lake, the 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee, including Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

The Cook Political Report characterizes Sinema’s seat, which she’s only held for one term, in the “Toss Up” category, alongside the contentious races of Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio.

The NRSC is also supporting former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy in Montana, Army veteran Sam Brown in Nevada, former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers in Michigan and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick in Pennsylvania. The Senate GOP campaign arm is remaining neutral in the Ohio Senate primary, where several prominent Republicans are running, and is recruiting GOP businessman Eric Hovde in Wisconsin.

Lake’s campaign did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

