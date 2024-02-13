‘Not Safe’: Swifties Are Demanding Taylor Swift ‘Break Up’ With Travis Kelce Over ‘Red Flag’ Behavior At Super Bowl

Swifties aren’t fans of Travis Kelce … AT ALL.

The fanbase of pop queen Taylor Swift — more commonly known as the Swifties — are demanding that the Grammy winner “break up” with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce over his “red flag” behavior at Super Bowl LVIII.

“She needs to break up with him for her own safety,” one fan urged.

Watching the Super Bowl, the Swifties absolutely flipped their lid when Kelce spazzed on head coach Andy Reid, nearly knocking him over after bumping into him on the sidelines. As a result, they’re now expressing concern for the pop star and advising her to ditch ol’ Travey boy.

And just like that I’m suddenly less excited about Travis Kelce. You don’t get to ape up someone all aggressive like just because you’re frustrated. Taylor, my darling, my dove, my lamb, this is a big red flag. pic.twitter.com/uaggVrGjnI — Kiersten Warren (@KierstenWarren) February 12, 2024

“This guy’s got a temper,” wrote another Swiftie. “I’m worried about Taylor.”

“Taylor needs to leave this man and save her reputation. Stop blaming the NFL on her, blame the journalists… look at this lunatic,” another posted.

“Taylor Swift is clearly not safe with this man. She needs to break up with him for her own safety,” another Swiftie commented. (RELATED: It Just Gets Crazier And Crazier: Travis Kelce Tracked Down By Fan At New House The Same Day He Moved In, Brother Says)

Here are some other gems:

What kind of man assaults his coach for taking him out for a play? I hope Taylor Swift breaks up with Travis Kelce after the game pic.twitter.com/xlLjTl6xWq — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) February 12, 2024

Hey #swifties! I speak for most of the fanbase when I say Taylor needs to leave this man, he’s assaulting a man for no reason!!!! pic.twitter.com/VPKohNP4Bc — ™️_🌾 (@Sincerely_m0n) February 12, 2024

Man, Taylor Swifts boyfriend has some toxic masculinity issues. She needs to dump him and dedicate her next album to the breakup. — Bound2W!n ❎ (@BoundToW1n) February 12, 2024

Taylor Swift needs to break up with this guy before she gets into a “hell” of a relationship with a guy like this that is prone to violent and destructive behavior. — David Anderson (@DavidAn74525756) February 12, 2024

yea we’re getting another Taylor Swift breakup album in a few years https://t.co/SwuXVxENQO — ausla! (@auslasia) February 12, 2024

Needless to say, this is going to be very, very interesting to follow as we go along … the Swifties are out for blood.