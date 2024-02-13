It Just Gets Crazier And Crazier: Travis Kelce Tracked Down By Fan At New House The Same Day He Moved In, Brother Says

This whole Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift phenomenon just got a lot more wild.

When it comes to NFL fame, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — a 13-year veteran — knows what it’s like to have a bright light on him.

But uh … my man is finding out in a big way what life can throw at ya when your brother (Travis Kelce) is dating the most popular pop star on the planet (Taylor Swift).

Speaking on “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Jason Kelce kept it real and said the fame that he previously had is nothing compared to what’s going on now with his three-Super Bowl champion brother dating a Grammy winner.

“It’s crazy, what it opens up – opportunity-wise. It’s crazy to feel how much joy you bring people, or how much you affect people’s daily lives,” said Kelce. “It has its drawbacks for sure.” (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Get Hella Creative To Ride The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Hype Train)

Then, the conversation with Jason got a little crazier.

He revealed the fact that his brother, Travis, was forced to “completely move out of his house” following fans “just staying by his house.” But … you know how the Swifties are … it didn’t take them long to find him.

“The first day he moved into the new house – a gated community – somebody knocks on the back window of the house.”

“We’re still learning,” continued Kelce. “We’ve always been big in the football world – Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level.”

WATCH:

Swifties, I love you guys … but y’all fools are crazy.