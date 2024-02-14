Murder Threats And Dead Teammates: Jalen Carter and Jon Feliciano Swap Wild Accusations On Twitter

NFL players Jalen Carter and Jon Feliciano traded jabs online, with each player lobbying heavy accusations against the other Monday night on social media.

Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter fired the first shot when he responded to news of Felicano’s public Twitter spat with his 49ers teammate Spencer Burford.

“Same dude who spoke on my dead teammate and the reason I was emotional during our game,” Carter wrote on Instagram, according to JPA Football.

This is disgusting: #Eagles DL Jalen Carter says that #49ers OL Jon Feliciano was talking trash to him during their week 13 game about the car accident that left one of his teammates dead…horrible. Feliciano also was on twitter blaming one of his teammates for a missed block. pic.twitter.com/UhaGsJmkMO — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 13, 2024



Feliciano responded on Twitter, alleging “Dude told me he was gonna murder me and my kids would never see me again 3x because I was laughing at him after getting a flag … I said I believe you, you got a body. Then he continued for weeks posting my fam and reaching out to my friends.”

Dude told me he was gonna murder me and my kids would never see me again 3x because I was laughing at him after getting a flag … I said I believe you you got a body. Then he continued for weeks posting my fam n reachin out to my friends https://t.co/g8ZhUE3DaR — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) February 14, 2024

I wasn’t prepared to take either guy’s word for it. Felicano was fresh off issuing a public apology after throwing his teammate Burford under the bus for a missed block in the Super Bowl. Carter, for his part, had a laundry list of red flags surrounding his character that caused him to drop in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to the New York Post. So I was skeptical of both sides’ stories from the jump.

But Feliciano had the receipts. The 9ers lineman admitted to mentioning Carter’s fallen teammate, presumably Georgia lineman Devon Willock. Willock played with Carter at the University of Georgia and died in a car crash while racing Carter in January 2023, resulting in Carter giving a no contest plea to misdemeanor charges, The New York Times reported. (RELATED: Passenger Sues Former College Football Star Over Deadly Crash That Killed Teammate)

Feliciano claimed he only took it that far after Carter allegedly started mentioning his family and kids. He revealed a screenshot of Carter posting a picture of Feliciano and his kids to his Instagram story.

The NFL has all the receipts. I’m pass all this tho. I hope the best for him. I take responsibility for my part. pic.twitter.com/9l2r1L2pBL — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) February 14, 2024



Feliciano claimed he referred the incident to the NFL once his kids got involved. “I lost a friend to an accident too so I understand why he was upset. I did feel bad thought about apologizing until he started posting my kids on his IG then I had to get NFL involved,” the lineman tweeted.

If you dish it you gotta be able to take it. He talked about my kids, I made that reference. I lost a friend to an accident too so I understand why he was upset. I did feel bad thought about apologizing until he started posting my kids on his IG then I had to get NFL involved. — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) February 14, 2024

Making fun of someone’s dead friend is a scumbag move. Posting pictures of their kids to social media for all the world to see is 1,000 times worse though. That’s even if Carter didn’t threaten to murder Feliciano or his family, an allegation the 9ers lineman has yet to post proof of at this time. But just the Instagram story alone is cause for concern.

NFL rivalries can get heated, and Eagles-49ers has been particularly spicy lately, but there’s no room for stuff like this in civilized society. Keep it on the field. Dominate the other guy on the gridiron, but keep his family out of it.