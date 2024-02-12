Editorial

‘You Watching From The Couch’: Several NFL Stars Start Openly Beefing Online As Super Bowl Dust Settles

Left: Sarah Stier/Getty Images Right: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Multiple San Francisco 49ers players engaged in public social media beefs with fellow NFL stars following their heartbreaking Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

First, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward responded to his fellow corner, first-team All-Pro Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, in a spicy now-deleted tweet.

Gardner originally tweeted out some fairly innocuous praise of the Chiefs which Ward appeared to interpret as a slight to his 49ers, replying with “Boy yo ass ain’t never sniffed the playoffs, you watching from the couch. Worry bout the sorry ass JETS,” according to ML Football.

Ward continued his accost of Sauce, tweeting, “Everybody got something to say about the team in the Super Bowl. Your opinion doesn’t need to be heard kid.” (RELATED: Child Who Deadspin Tried To Dox And Cancel Shows Up To Super Bowl In Full Native Headdress)

Gardner, who claimed he didn’t see Ward’s tweet, at least seemed to address his sentiment, tweeting “49ers fans so mad I stated facts. They literally an elite team all around. Y’all take everything the wrong way on this app lol.”

The DBs weren’t the only ones beefing though. All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox sent a shot across the bow at 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel on his Instagram story.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 03: Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a play during the second quarter in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 03: Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a play during the second quarter in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Super Bowl LII champ was apparently waiting on bated breath to criticize Samuel after the 9ers receiver slighted his Eagles, claiming he doesn’t view them as a rival because San Fran beat them handily this year.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers warms-up before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers warms-up before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Cox clearly said “And I took that personally” and waited til the 49ers’ heartbreaking loss to kick them while they were down.

Cox tagged Samuel in his Instagram story, sending a bunch of clown emojis at him and saying “keep the EAGLES OUT CHO MOUTH BOE.”

Screenshot/Instagram/@fcoxx_91

Screenshot/Instagram/@fcoxx_91

In a second post, he alluded to his Super Bowl ring, saying “I still got some you ain’t got,” and revealed that he’s been waiting to jump on Samuel, writing “Ya!! I been holding this one in son!!!!!” (RELATED: Mahomes Gives Glory To God Immediately Following Super Bowl Win)

Screenshot/Instagram/@fcoxx_91

Screenshot/Instagram/@fcoxx_91

Spicy!

I’m all for the off-field drama. Especially now that the season is officially over. One thing is for sure, Samuel can neglect the rivalry all he wants, but the next time Philly and San Fran face off there will be some solid bulletin board material for both sides.