Passenger Sues Former College Football Star Over Deadly Crash That Killed Teammate

A woman is suing former Georgia Bulldogs star Jalen Carter and the University of Georgia Athletics Association (UGA) for the January car crash that killed Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, according to ESPN.

Victoria S. Bowles was a passenger in the rented Ford Expedition LeCroy allegedly crashed while allegedly racing Carter at over 104 mph, according to The Associated Press (AP). She suffered multiple severe injuries, including “three lumbar fractures, five fractured vertebrae, 10 broken ribs, broken clavicle, fractured and cracked teeth, kidney and liver lacerations, punctured and collapsed lung and abdominal bleeding,” ESPN noted.

The lawsuit filed by Bowles calls for at least $171,595 in general damages plus punitive damages, according to The AP. (RELATED: REPORT: Jimmie Allen Countersues Woman Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault)

Victoria Bowles, who survived the fatal car wreck that killed Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in January, has filed a lawsuit against the UGA Athletic Association and Eagles rookie Jalen Carter. More: https://t.co/Nt0TkNkE0u — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 13, 2023

Bowles alleges the UGA negligently entrusted LeCroy with a vehicle, contending the association knew of LeCroy’s past driving violations, including two “super speeder” incidents, according to ESPN.

She also accuses Carter and LeCroy of negligence, alleging they engaged “in a grossly negligent joint enterprise-tandem driving/street racing,” per The AP.

Bowles is “disappointed that the Association and its insurers have forced her to resort to litigation to address her life altering injuries,” Bowles’ lawyer Rob Buck said, according to The AP.

Carter, now an NFL player, had pleaded no contest to reckless driving and racing charges, receiving 12 month’s probation and a $1,000 fine, the AP noted.