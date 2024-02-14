Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce ‘Can’t Let Go Tour’

Rock legends Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are set to enchant audiences once again when they hit the road for their “Can’t Let Go Tour,” Billboard reported Tuesday.

Kicking off Jun. 2 with a special performance celebrating the 100th anniversary of the iconic Cain’s Ballroom, the duo is expected to captivate fans across the nation with their mesmerizing vocal harmonies and unique musical arrangements. The tour promises a lineup of performances in some of the most revered amphitheaters, opera houses and historic venues. More cities are set to be announced, offering fans numerous chances to witness their live magic, according to Billboard.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss tell Rolling Stone they want to try to keep their collaboration going. “We have had such a great time making those records and touring that I’d love to see it happen again” Full interview: https://t.co/4RyWTmSG65 pic.twitter.com/30jC3ykPyT — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 14, 2024

Ticket sales for the tour will start Friday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m., following a series of pre-sales starting Wednesday. Fans are encouraged to visit the official website for further details and to secure their tickets.

The tour will feature JD McPherson, who serves as the lead guitarist for Plant and Krauss. They will be accompanied by a stellar band comprising Jay Bellerose on drums, Dennis Crouch on bass, Stuart Duncan showcasing his string prowess and Viktor Krauss handling the keys and guitar.

Audiences can expect a rich musical journey through genres, with the duo performing songs from their critically acclaimed albums produced by T Bone Burnett, “Raising Sand” and “Raise The Roof.” Their setlist will include a mix of early blues, country, folk-rock and soul classics, alongside innovative takes on Led Zeppelin favorites and other unexpected gems, the outlet reported

In a bid to ensure that tickets go directly to fans rather than scalpers, Plant and Krauss have introduced measures for a fair purchase system. Ticket buyers unable to attend a show will have the option to resell their tickets at face value through Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange, ensuring a secure and fan-friendly experience, according to Billboard.