Country Star Darius Rucker Arrested

Country star Darius Rucker was arrested Thursday for minor drug offenses in Tennessee, according to TMZ.

Rucker had been taken into custody by officials within Williamson County, Tennessee and booked on three separate misdemeanor charges, according to TMZ. The alleged charges against the country singer were for two counts of simple possession and casual exchange of a controlled substance and another count of violating state vehicle registration laws, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Darius Rucker Surprises Patrons At IHOP By Covering Their Meal, Leaving Large Tip For Servers)

Rucker was reportedly brought in by sheriff officials around 10 a.m. and shortly released after an hour. Rucker’s attorney, Mark Puryear, told the outlet that the country star is “fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”

It is unclear what led to Rucker’s arrest and what type of alleged substance the country singer had in his possession, however, the outlet reported his count for violating state vehicle laws could be for expired tags on his car.

Rucker had previously detailed a close encounter with law enforcement in a TikTok video, sharing a tale about traveling with fellow country band Rascal Flatts in 2021. Rucker had stated that while touring in Toronto, Canada he and a couple of the Rascal Flatts band members had attempted to cross a highway while driving a golf cart. (RELATED: Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean Among Slew Of Stars Slotted To Perform At IHeart Country Festival)

Authorities had eventually pulled the group over, however, while Rucker stated that the thought he “was going to jail,” none of the country stars were arrested during the incident.

The 57-year-old singer is widely known for his lead vocals and guitar in the rock band Hootie & the Blowfish before he later ventured into a solo country career.

While TMZ confirmed that Rucker has been released from custody, the country singer has not publicly responded yet.

This is a breaking story.