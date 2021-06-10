Rock Legend Noel Gallagher Calls Prince Harry A ‘F**king Snowflake’ For ‘Dissing’ His Own Family

Noel Gallagher said in the interview that he sympathizes with Prince William for having a younger brother “shooting his f**king mouth off.”

The lead guitarist, co-lead vocalist and songwriter of the rock band Oasis called Prince Harry a “f**king woke snowflake” during an interview with The Sun on Wednesday.

“Prince William. I feel that f**king lad’s pain,” Gallagher said. “He’s got a f**king younger brother shooting his f**king mouth off with s*** that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.” (RELATED: Prince Harry Reveals His Reaction To Learning About Meghan Markle’s Suicidal Thoughts)

The singer also said that Prince Harry was “coming across like a typical f**king woke snowflake, f**king arsehole.”

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Gallagher’s younger brother, Liam, dissed him for being “a prick.” “He’s turned into the middle class. He’s turned into the establishment. He’s one of them. He’s all f**king, like, Mr. Prim and Proper,” Liam said.

Liam also told GQ in 2019 that Noel is “a bit of a dick. Slagging off the country, calling [Scotland] a third-world country. I don’t miss him ’cause at the moment he’s a f**king tool and I don’t wanna hang out with him. I’d end up f**kin’ braining him. The old Noel? Any day of the week, I’d be round the house for some f**kin’ tea. But the new one? What a dick.”