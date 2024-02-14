Sharon Stone Says She Was Forced Into Hiding During O.J. Simpson Car Chase

Sharon Stone recently shared the chaos she endured during the O.J. Simpson car chase in an interview with InStyle published Tuesday.

The acclaimed actress whose career skyrocketed following the release of “Basic Instinct” in the mid-1990s, recounted an incident in 1994 during her interview with InStyle. Amid the chaos of the O.J. Simpson car chase, the Los Angeles Police Department took drastic measures to ensure her safety. The location of her home on a street open to the public required a continuous police presence. The officers arrived at her residence, and told her to pack a suitcase within ten minutes as they were moving her to a hotel for protection.

“He’s dangerous,” Stone recounted the authorities told her. “And we don’t know how dangerous, and we don’t know what this is.” She added that an officer was watching her door as “O.J. was driving up and down the fucking freeway.” (RELATED:Sharon Stone Responds To Legendary Co-Star’s Claim That She Paid For His Salary In A 1995 Film)

Stone’s fame had reached such heights that her personal security became a paramount concern, leading to significant changes in her lifestyle, including enhanced security measures at her residence. She was told to go into hiding in the meantime. “[The police] were like, ‘Find a secure house behind a gate,’” Stone continued.

The costs associated with maintaining such a level of fame were substantial.

“It’s very expensive to be famous,” Stone told InStyle. “You go out to dinner, and there’s 15 people at the table, and who gets the check? You get the $3,000 dinner check every single time.”