Sharon Stone Confirms Leonardo DiCaprio’s Claim That She Paid For His Salary In ‘The Quick And The Dead’

Actress Sharon Stone addressed Leonardo DiCaprio’s claims that she paid his salary during a 1995 film, “The Quick and the Dead,” in an Instagram post Monday.
DiCaprio recalled Stone’s influential role in his journey during an interview with E! News. Stone reportedly played a pivotal role in casting DiCaprio for the 1995 film, “The Quick and the Dead,” directed by Sam Raimi. Despite initial hesitation from the studio to cast the then-budding actor, Stone reportedly saw something special in DiCaprio. She took a bold step, advocating for his inclusion in the project and even going so far as to cover his salary from her own funds, according to her Instagram post.
“Yes, I paid @leonardodicaprio’s salary out of mine,” Stone wrote. “No I didn’t pay @russellcrowe’s, but I did ask for the film to be delayed two weeks so we could get him here from Australia, and our producer @mikemedavoyup agreed to the delay. And to cover those expenses.”
Reflecting on this gesture, DiCaprio expressed his deep gratitude towards Stone. “I’ve thanked her many times,” DiCaprio told E! News. “I don’t know if I sent her an actual, physical thank-you gift, but I cannot thank her enough.” (RELATED: Sharon Stone Reveals Doctors Missed Brain Hemorrhage Diagnosis After They Accused Her Of Faking Sickness)
“She was amazing. She did that with myself and Russell Crowe at the time. I think she saw our early work and I think it was ‘Romper Stomper’ and ‘Gilbert Grape,'” the “Killers of the Flower Moon” star continued. “She said, ‘These are the two actors I want to work with.’ It’s incredible. She’s been a huge champion of cinema and giving other actors opportunities, so I’m very thankful.”