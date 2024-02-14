Video Appears To Show Heroic Chiefs Fans Tackling Suspected Kansas City Shooter

Video posted to Twitter appears to show a mob of Chiefs fans tackling a potential suspected shooter during the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City on Wednesday.

The video, posted by the Fantasy Fanatics Twitter account, shows a mob of Chiefs fans decked out in NFL jerseys chasing down a potential suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Moment Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooters Start Firing)

A mob of red appears to chase a man down and tackle him to the ground, holding him there until police arrive.

Breaking Video of Heroic Kansas City fans tackling one of the shooters pic.twitter.com/cAxL9Kox8d — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) February 14, 2024

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said that they are still working to confirm whether or not one of the three suspects currently in police custody is in fact the person being tackled in the video.

Second Update on Shooting at Union Station after Chiefs Parade https://t.co/bQlQrbL1Br — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

The Chiefs‘ Super Bowl celebrations were interrupted Wednesday when one person was killed and at least 21 others were injured, according to KCPD.

While it’s unclear whether or not the man in the video was a suspect, police appeared to handcuff and apprehend the hoodie-clad man, a separate video posted to Twitter by KMBC shows.

In the video someone, possibly police, can be heard yelling “the gun is over here!” while the potential suspect is taken into custody.

Video: Alyssa Marsh-Contreras

A video sent to KMBC 9 shows KCPD officers taking a person into custody outside of Union Station following a shooting at the Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl Rally. pic.twitter.com/QtastrVss1 — KMBC (@kmbc) February 14, 2024

Fans can also be heard telling police “when we tackled him the gun came out.”