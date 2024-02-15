‘American Idol’ Alum Alex Miller Involved In Fatal Collision

Country music singer and American Idol alum, Alex Miller was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, police said.

Miller was traveling on a tour bus that was hit by a car. The Kentucky State Police issued a statement regarding the crash, saying, “a 53-year-old Mount Vernon resident named James M. Mcpheron lost control of his 2004 Toyota Rav4 and veered into the path of Miller’s tour bus, a 1997 Van Hool.” First responders arrived on-scene at approximately 10:28 p.m. in Rockcastle County, according to the statement. Mcpheron was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

It does not appear that Miller was injured as part of this car crash. An official statement was posted to his Instagram account shortly after the collision.

“While traveling back from a vacation last night, rising Country star Alex Miller and several members of his band were on a bus that was hit by a car,” it read.

“Sadly, the driver of the car is deceased. Alex sends his thoughts and prayers to the gentleman and his family,” the statement continued. “No one on the bus was injured. Kentucky State Police are investigating.”

The country singer’s manager described the situation as being “very unfortunate,” and added that Miller is “very sorry that the driver of the car is deceased,” according to People.

The investigation into what led to the crash continues at this time.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured as a result of this crash.

Miller teased new music just one day before the fatal collision. The country music singer posted an Instagram Reel announcing that new music was on the way, and alluded to being in Daytona Beach, Florida, at the time. (RELATED: ‘Deliverance’ Actor Herbert Coward Dies In Car Crash)

Miller was a contestant on “American Idol” in 2021 at the age of 17.