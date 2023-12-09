Famous Artist Rushed To Hospital After Serious Car Crash

Famous rapper 2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital after suffering injuries in a serious early Saturday morning car crash in Miami.

The rapper posted a short video clip of the accident scene to his Instagram Story. The video showed his view of the crash site from the ambulance while he was laying down on the stretcher. A dark blue Tesla could be seen pressed up against a guard rail, and the front end of the vehicle was visibly smashed to pieces.

The rapper reportedly suffered a number of injuries, including to the neck. He is currently in stable condition in the hospital, but the latest specifics of his condition remain unknown at this time, according to TMZ.

The video posted to his Instagram Story was just a few seconds long and didn’t show the rapper’s vehicle. There was no audio; only his legs were visible as he lay strapped to the stretcher and was being loaded into the ambulance by a paramedic.

The rapper was allegedly driving on I-95 and was preparing to exit, when a Tesla slammed into his vehicle, sources close to the situation reported. It appears the rapper was hit from behind, according to TMZ.

Police who responded to the incident were concerned the other driver may have been driving under the influence, and are investigating the matter, the source continued.

The damage to the Tesla was visible on the front left driver’s side and was quite extensive, as seen in the video. The force of the collision was evident from the car parts that were scattered across the scene of the collision. (RELATED: Rapper Oh Boy Prince Says He Needed 3 Face Surgeries After Freak Accident)

The famous rapper left a strip club called Booby Trap moments before the crash, sources with direct knowledge of the situation claimed. 2 Chainz was in Miami for the popular art festival, Art Basel.