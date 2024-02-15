Chiefs Star Lineman Trey Smith Comforted Scared Kid In Mass Shooting With WWE Championship Belt

Chiefs star offensive lineman Trey Smith comforted a little boy during Wednesday’s mass shooting by letting him wear his WWE championship belt while the pair sheltered together, Jones told Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Smith walked viewers through his immediate reaction to the shooting, claiming he saw the little boy on his way to shelter in a closet in Union Station and saw the little boy right in front of him, scooping him up and helping him into the closet.

“This little boy was with his father, he was just a little hysterical, he just panicked. You know, he’s scared, he doesn’t know what’s going on and, you know I had the WWE belt on me the entire parade, and you know I was thinking man, what can I do to help him out?” Jones told Good Morning America.

“So I just handed him the belt, ‘hey buddy you’re the champion, no one’s gonna hurt you. No one’s gonna hurt you man, we got your back.’ We just started talking about wrestling, you know ‘who’s your favorite wrestler? What was your favorite wrestling match?’ Just little things like that, just to take his mind off of it. He was looking out the window and he was seeing people, you know, just reacting away they were trying to get out of that situation. So, I’m like ‘here you go buddy, this is yours, you know man, once again no one’s gonna hurt you when you’re with us.'”

“I’m pretty angry. Due to senseless violence, someone lost their life today … At the end of the day, Kansas City is a great city. We’re gonna stand up together and we’re gonna be strong.” Chiefs’ player @treysmith details the aftermath of the deadly Super Bowl parade shooting. pic.twitter.com/fQMNSbnvFR — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 15, 2024



“I’m pretty angry,” Smith continued. “Due to senseless violence someone lost their life today. You have children that are injured. You have children that are traumatized.” (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Heroic Chiefs Fans Tackling Suspected Kansas City Shooter)

At least one person died in the shooting along with at least 21 others injured. The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio DJ and mother of two, according to NBC News.

Man, this is some heroic stuff from Smith. To have the wherewithal, in a moment when he was likely fearing for his own life, to selflessly comfort a scared child. That’s the stuff legends are made of. Sure he gets paid millions of dollars to play a game. But there’s likely nothing he’s done on a football field that’s ever impacted someone’s life as much as his actions did on Wednesday. That kid will tell that story for the rest of his life.

Hats off to you Mr. Smith.