Drama Queen Draymond Green Lies On Floor While His Team Gets Scored On In Dramatic Flop

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green pulled out an all-time flop during a Wednesday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He committed to the bit so hard that he continued to lie on the floor while LA scored against his squad.

Green, while tangling with Clippers center Ivica Zubac, had the audacity to not only throw a forearm across Zubac’s face but then cry foul as if he was the one assaulted.

This is the funniest sequence of basketball ever 😂 Draymond was dead on the court #Warriors pic.twitter.com/8hnkxEYM2d — Chillbo Shwaggins (@TheColinCooper) February 15, 2024

Green then collapsed to the floor in dramatic fashion, completely milking the moment while his team played on around him.

Green stayed on the floor so long his team had time to miss a shot, go down to the other end of the floor and play defense, and then come back to his side of the court again, where he was still on the floor, and score.

The Clippers then drove down and matched the Warriors bucket, all while Green was still horizontal. (RELATED: NBA Star Fined More For Calling Referees Cheaters Than Draymond Green Was For Literally Choking Another Player)

Green was briefly taken to the locker room but he was brave enough to come back to the game.

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić, who was the victim of one of Green’s many violent outbursts, reacted to the play on Twitter by tweeting a GIF calling Green soft.

The NBA handed Green an indefinite suspension in December for his choking of Nurkić. However, Green ultimately only served 13 games before the NBA deemed him eligible to return.

Nurk is on the money. You can’t build yourself a reputation of being the NBA’s most violent player and then take a quick nap every time someone gets physical with you.