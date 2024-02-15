It’s Finally Happening: EA Sports Teases Spring Reveal Date For Massively Popular College Football Franchise

Our long national nightmare is over.

After more than a decade without a proper college football video game, EA Sports dropped a tantalizing little teaser trailer on us today confirming the rumors that the storied franchise will be coming back this summer.

The teaser trailer featured a dude sitting smack dab in the middle of the iconic Rose Bowl with a sewing machine, saying he dropped in to give us “a little update to our fans from the Big House to the bayou.”

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

The ad, set to chill soulful music, didn’t need to go over the top to fire me up because literally any news mentioning this game as a possibility would get me going. (RELATED: EA Sports Announces That College Football Video Games Are Returning)

The video implied the game is still in production, showing us images of different teams and stadiums in rendering with the caveat “Not final. Represents a game in development.”

EA Sports discontinued the iconic franchise in 2013 after a former college athlete sued them for using his likeness without permission, according to CBS Sports.

But in the wake of NIL deals and college athletes being allowed to profit from their names and likenesses that is all a thing of the past and we are SO BACK BABY.

EA announced that a “full reveal” will be coming in May and that the game is still on track for a July 2024 release.

I cannot freaking wait to take the Kent State Golden Flashes back to the national championship like I did eight years in a row in NCAA Football 2014.