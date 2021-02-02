EA Sports Announces That College Football Video Games Are Returning

UPDATE: ESPN reported that “EA Sports College Football” is the name of the new series.

EA Sports sent shockwaves through the world of college football Tuesday.

The popular video game company announced Tuesday morning that college football games will return at some point in the future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The last game released was “NCAA Football 14” in the summer of 2013. EA Sports had to stop making the games because of issues with players’ likenesses, images and names and the NCAA.

Melt this down and inject it right into my soul. Don’t even hesitate. Shoot me up with the return of college football video games.

This is seriously a shot of adrenaline right to my heart.

Breaking: EA Sports is rebooting its college football series for Next Generation consoles. The announcement ends the hiatus that the game has taken since then-Michigan QB Denard Robinson appeared on the cover of NCAA Football 14. pic.twitter.com/rMniJUDDeW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

After not having a new game since summer 2013, fans are going to finally get a new version of the hit sports game at some point in the future.

I’m not even a big video games guy, but I’ll do anything for another college football video game.

What a damn good day it is! This might sound nerdy as all hell, but I’ll probably take the day off whenever I finally get my hands on a copy. In more than 5.5 years working for the Daily Caller, I’ve taken one day off including holidays and weekends.

When the new game drops, I’m checking out!