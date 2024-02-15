Editorial

The Disrespect Is Real: Long-Tenured GM Jarmo Kekalainen Fired By Blue Jackets In The Middle Of His 11th Season

Finnish retired professional ice hockey player Jarmo Kekalainen attends a news conference on February 13, 2013 in Helsinki, Finland. Jarmo Kekalainen is going to be the first European to manage a National Hockey League. (Photo by KIMMO MANTYLA/LEHTIKUVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Damn, Columbus! You guys couldn’t at least wait until after the season?

Jarmo Kekalainen, the longest-tenured general manager in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets, has been fired by the franchise, Sportsnet.ca reported Thursday.

The 57-year-old Kekalainen was brought on by the Blue Jackets back in Feb. 2013, becoming the first European-born general manager in NHL history. (RELATED: NHL Holding 2025 Winter Classic At Wrigley Stadium: REPORT)

But he just wasn’t putting up the numbers. With Kekalainen sitting on a 16-26-10 record — the Eastern Conference’s worst — Columbus decided to pull the trigger. The Blue Jackets haven’t made the postseason since the 2019-20 season. Under the leadership of Kekalainen, Columbus got to the playoffs on five occasions, but only managed to get one postseason series victory — and that happened to be their shocker upset over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round in 2019.

I get that Jarmo Kekalainen didn’t really do much with the keys to the Blue Jackets, but damn, you think you’d get treated a little better after a whopping 11 years at a place … like seriously, Columbus couldn’t wait until after the season to make this move?

Talk about a very disrespectful slap to the face of Kekalainen, good googly moogly!