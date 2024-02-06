NHL Holding 2025 Winter Classic At Wrigley Stadium: REPORT

This is gonna be a pretty cool sight to see — the first time since 2009.

The NHL is holding its 2025 Winter Classic at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, with the Blackhawks hosting the St. Louis Blues, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

It’s the second time that the league will hold the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, having held the second-ever Winter Classic at the legendary ballpark in 2009. In the first game, the Blackhawks faced off against the Detroit Red Wings. This is the second time in three years that the Winter Classic will revisit a venue. The other stadium is Fenway Park, where the Boston landmark held the Classic in 2010 and 2023.

For the Blackhawks, this is the fourth time that they will be featured in the Winter Classic, and their seventh appearance all-time playing in an outdoor game. That number is the most for any franchise in the NHL. The last time Chicago was featured in the Winter Classic was in 2019 when they played the Boston Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium.

BREAKING: Blackhawks will host the Winter Classic next season at Wrigley Field against the Blues, a source tells the Sun-Times. Story: https://t.co/slWoZJo5Ti — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 6, 2024

Growing up an Atlanta Braves fan, I’ve seen a lot of Chicago Cubs games, since both teams are in the National League. So I’ve always had a thing for Wrigley Field. I remember being a kid and watching the Cubs day game at Wrigley on WGN, and then later that night watching the Braves on TBS.

So to see an event like the NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field? (RELATED: NHL Continues With Their Left-Wing Shenanigans By Letting Singer Wearing Pro-Palestine Attire Perform National Anthem)

Yeah, I find that pretty damn cool.