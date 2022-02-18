NHL Ref Appears To Tell Andrew Peeke To ‘Shut The F**k Up’ As His Mic Gets Cut Off

An NHL ref nearly had a disaster of a hot mic moment Thursday night.

During a game between the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets, Columbus defenseman Andrew Peeke was complaining about getting a penalty, and the ref didn’t seem pleased. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He shouted, “Shut the f…,” and his mic was immediately cut before it could pick up the rest of the sentence. Check out the wild video below.

Hot mic in Chicago. Ref tells a complaining Andrew Peeke “Shut the f…” pic.twitter.com/5k8hyGnY3B — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 18, 2022

NHL refs are truly the best refs in all of pro sports. Every mic’d up video I’ve ever seen of an NHL ref has been awesome.

They have no fear at all. NHL refs will tell players to shut the hell up and much worse without any concern whatsoever.

They’ll roger up with the players on a regular basis.

Clearly, this ref wasn’t having any of Peeke’s nonsense and he made that crystal clear. Luckily, the person responsible for the PA system and the mics cut him off before he could finish his very elegant thought.

Still, it’s great content for fans. Next time, let’s hope we get to hear the full sentence.