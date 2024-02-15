‘It Is A Lie!’: Judge Halts Proceedings After Fani Willis Erupts On Witness Stand

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis erupted in rage during a Thursday hearing, prompting Judge Scott McAfee to call a five-minute break.

Former President Donald Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman alleged in a Jan. 8 motion that Willis improperly benefited from appointing special prosecutor Nathan Wade by going on vacations together during their relationship using funds earned from his appointment. Willis’ testimony took place during the hearing on whether she should be disqualified from her case against former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Have Them’: Trump Special Prosecutor Admits He Only Has One Receipt Demonstrating Fani Willis Paid For Travel)

Willis faced questions on whether Wade visited her house and suddenly broke into an angry outburst, holding up documents as examples to prove that the allegations were false.

“So let’s be clear ’cause you lied in this … let me tell you which one you lied in … Right here. I think you lied right here.” Willis said, raising the documents.

The judge slammed the gavel and tried to stop her and an unknown man started talking over her.

“No, no, no, this is the truth,” she exclaimed. “It is a lie! It is a lie!”

The judge then announced a five-minute break in proceedings.

Robin Yeartie, Willis’ former close friend who previously worked in the district attorney’s office, testified during the hearing that Willis’ relationship with Wade began soon after they met at a conference for municipal court judges in 2019. Yeartie’s testimony contradicts how they portrayed their relationship in court filings as beginning following Wade’s contract starting in 2022.

