REPORT: Kevin Costner Receives Major Life Update

Kevin Costner’s divorce from Christine Baumgartner is officially settled, TMZ reported Thursday.

Legal documents viewed by TMZ apparently show Costner and Baumgartner signed a Marital Settlement Agreement and filed it in court. Couples seeking a divorce in California are reportedly made to wait six or more months before signing the agreement, and since that time has passed, their divorce is apparently officially complete.

The settlement’s particulars are not currently public, TMZ reported. The judge validated the couple’s prenup, which was the biggest area of controversy within the legal battle, the outlet was told. Baumgartner initially asked for $248,000 per month from Costner, apparently in part cover cosmetic surgeries, according to the outlet. Costner reportedly said he’d give her $75,000 per month, but the judge eventually decided on $63,000, which is still more than enough for literally anyone to have a nice life.

The real reason that Costner might sue ‘Yellowstone’ is outhttps://t.co/FlE4DVfKOo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 1, 2023

Baumgartner and Costner’s divorce came in the thick of the actor’s own off-screen drama on the hit Paramount series “Yellowstone.” And quite frankly, fans wanted to see a conclusion to “Yellowstone” more than they cared about Costner’s ongoing family drama. (RELATED: Here’s Everything That Went Down With ‘Yellowstone’ In 2023, And What To Expect From 2024)

In the months since he and his allegedly now-ex-wife split, Costner has been out and about looking for a new lady (rumor has it), Radar reported. He’s also been linked to musician Jewel, according to TMZ. The pair apparently spent New Years together, Daily Mail reported, and would be the cutest couple ever, right? So let’s hope these rumors are true.