Kylian Mbappe Says He’s Leaving PSG At End Of Season: REPORT

Hey, Kylian … I’ve heard Chelsea in London is nice … Just sayin’.

Kylian Mbappe will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, with the soccer superstar telling the club of the news himself, according to The Associated Press.

Speaking on condition of anonymity due to Mbappe still keeping the news private, the source familiar with the matter told The AP that the 25-year-old made it known Thursday to PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will not sign a new deal with the club after his contract expires.

AP’s source also reported that Mbappe, one of the best soccer players on the planet, did not inform the president of what team he will be joining next.

Being linked to Real Madrid on a consistent basis, Mbappe will be a free agent when this season closes out. Altogether, he’s been with PSG for seven seasons. With Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe won five Ligue 1 championships.

Man … what a rough stretch it’s been for Paris Saint-Germain. You lose Lionel Messi, then Neymar and now you’re gonna have to handle the exit of Kylian Mbappe. Just rough.

And yeah, I get that he’s probably gonna go to Real Madrid, but I can’t help but feel as a Chelsea fan that the Blues should make a push for him. It’s not like we don’t have the money, or the location, or the marketing angle. And most importantly, we have the Champions League success … I feel like we’d have a solid chance of getting him.

Come on, Todd Boehly (owner) … let’s bring in a mega-superstar like Kylian Mbappe. God, that would be incredible.