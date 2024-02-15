Zendaya Attends ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere In A Stunning Robot Suit

Zendaya made sure her precense was felt at the world premiere of “Dune: Part Two,” by showing up dressed head to toe in a jaw-dropping robot suit.

Cameras snapped away as the press rushed to document her stunning appearance at Wednesday’s red carpet in London. The star stole the show in body-hugging vintage robotic attire. The one-of-a-kind outfit was entirely metallic with exaggerated shoulders, and boasted sheer cutouts on her chest, stomach, and bottom area. The futuristic look turned heads and kicked the movie premiere into high gear.

Zendaya at the premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two.’ pic.twitter.com/P8hkejxXf9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 15, 2024

The bold fashion statement was a Thierry Mugler Fall ’95 haute couture design, and the famous actress played up her thematic outfit to the fullest. She strutted her stuff and lived it up for the cameras by exaggerating her walk to mimic that of a robot. The famous actress exuded sheer confidence as she toyed with the cameras and struck robotic poses.

She’s not dune yet. 🔥 Zendaya gave us TWO looks at the world premiere of “Dune: Part Two.” (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/bljhkJXGJI — E! News (@enews) February 15, 2024

The big-style moment popped on social media, as fans from across the globe shared their praise for the unique outfit.

Several social media users sang her praises and applauded the star for thinking outside the box to generate more hype for the movie. Some fans went as far as calling her outfit the “fashion statement of the decade” as they took in the stylistic display of fashion that she served up on the red carpet.

Zendaya definitely stole the spotlight, but her fellow co-stars, Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy, also opted for thematically designed outfits that incorporated head-covering looks and bold lines.

Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler were also in attendance, promoting the film in advance of its worldwide release, March 1 .