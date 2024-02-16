Family Of The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Seeks Conservatorship Citing Shocking Health Concerns

The family of the Beach Boys star Brian Wilson filed for conservatorship, citing the famous artist can no longer take care of his affairs due to illness.

Wilson’s family said he suffers from “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia),” according to the legal documents filed in court in February, People reported Thursday. Wilson’s representatives noted that he is “unable to properly provide for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter,” according to People.

The legendary co-founder of The Beach Boys was reportedly being cared for by his wife, Melinda, who passed away Jan. 30 at the age of 77, which triggered the family’s conservatorship filing.

His family revealed Wilson’s silent struggle, noting the star had an “Advance Health Care Directive” and had named Melinda as the “agent” to care for him, but a successor to Melinda was not noted.

“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person,” his family told People.

Wilson’s family noted that Melinda had “attended to Mr. Wilson’s daily living needs, as Mr. Wilson is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

Wilson’s team is requesting the conservatorship rights be placed with Sievers and Hard, because “they have had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them,” according to People. Hard is also Wilson’s “agent under his power of attorney.”

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family,” they continued.

Wilson’s family said their proposed conservatorship will ensure Wilson can “enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses,” according to People.

The court documents noted the legendary singer would not be able to attend the hearing for the conservatorship, citing that “he is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose,” according to People. (RELATED: Cher Files To Obtain Conservatorship Over Her Son)

His doctors said he “often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances. Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.” The star is reportedly taking medication that slows “the progression of illness,” according to People.

A court hearing has been scheduled for April 26.