Fani Willis’ Father Testifies He Did Not Know About Her Relationship With Nathan Wade Until Allegations Surfaced

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis’ father testified Friday that he did not know about her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade until “everyone else did.”

Willis’ father John Clifford Floyd III, a criminal defense attorney and former Black Panther, said he only found out about his daughter’s relationship when it became public after Trump co-defendant Michael Roman filed a Jan. 8 motion alleging Willis improperly benefited by appointing her romantic partner. Floyd testified that he lived in Willis’ home from 2019 until around December 2022, noting his daughter had a boyfriend nicknamed “Deuce” in 2019 who worked as a disc jockey and frequently visited the house.

“Did your daughter tell you at around October of 2022 that she had gone on a Caribbean cruise with Mr. Wade to the Bahamas,” an attorney asked.

“I knew that my daughter had gone. But I didn’t know who she went with or what the circumstances were,” Floyd said.

“Did she tell you in November of 2022 that she had gone to Aruba and stayed at a Hyatt Regency Resort there in Aruba for three days with Mr. Wade? Did she tell you that?” the attorney asked.

“The answer was again, I knew she went out of town, I didn’t know where she went,” Floyd continued.

Floyd testified he did not meet Wade until 2023. He said Wade recalls meeting him and exchanging “banter” when Willis was sworn in on Jan. 1, 2021, but that he personally did not remember meeting Wade until later. (RELATED: ‘Cash At Your House’: Fani Willis Attempts To Explain Payments To Lover In Heated Testimony)

He also noted that keeping cash in one’s home is “a black thing.”

Willis testified Thursday that the cash she used was stored in her house to repay Wade for vacation expenses. She said she learned the practice of keeping large amounts of money at home from her father.

“When you meet my father, he’s going to tell you as a woman, you should always have … at least 6 months in cash at your house, at all time,” Willis said Thursday.

