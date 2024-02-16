NFL Rookie Of The Year C.J. Stroud Spotted With Amber Rose, And I’m Begging Him To Be Careful

Houston Texans quarterback and NFL Rookie Of The Year C.J. Stroud was spotted leaving a celebrity softball game Thursday night in Houston with former stripper and celebrity Amber Rose.

The pair exited Travis Scott’s celebrity softball game together and loaded their things into Stroud’s car Thursday night, video posted to Twitter by the 97.9 radio station showed.

I’m worried for this young man. Stroud has displayed a kind soul and a strong spirit, willing his Texans to an improbable playoff victory and making sure to praise the Lord at every stop along the way.

But if this appearance with Rose is anything more than a, “Hey how ya doing,” this kid could be in trouble.

Amber Rose & Texans QB CJ Stroud spotted leaving Travis Scott’s celeb softball game together in Houston. pic.twitter.com/PZP2OF5f9k — 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) February 16, 2024



Rose has an impressive roster of celebrity ex-boyfriends including rappers Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Machine Gun Kelly and Wiz Khalifa, who she shares a child with. (RELATED: Amber Rose Points To Kobe Bryant’s Death As Inspiration For Her New Face Tattoo)

Rose, the purveyor of an event called the “Slutwalk,” is bad news. I believe in forgiving and letting people move on from their pasts. The fact that she used to be a stripper doesn’t bother me, truly. But considering how some men turned out after dating her is disturbing. Ye went crazy. Machine Gun Kelly is apparently a freaking vampire now?

I just don’t want to see her corrupt the soul of a kid who has so much potential, so much promise. Houston needs you Ceej. The NFL needs you. Please be careful, buddy, for all of us.