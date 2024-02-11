Editorial

Sean Strickland Hilariously Blasts ‘Weird’ Machine Gun Kelly To His Face

While attending a Power Slap event Friday night in Las Vegas, UFC champion Sean Strickland blasted musician Machine Gun Kelly as "weird" to his face. [X/Screenshot/Public — @InsideFighting_]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Holy hell, this is hilarious! Straight golden content!

To say that UFC champion Sean Strickland had one hell of a Friday in Las Vegas is an understatement.

Things kicked off for Strickland with a sparring match against streamer Sneako, leaving him bloodied after the fact. Then, he issued quasi-death threats to Jake Paul. Fast forward a few hours, and he got into a heated altercation with musician Machine Gun Kelly, even hilariously calling him a “weird dude” to his face. (RELATED: Will The Drake Curse Continue? Rapper Bets A Whopping $1.15 Million On Chiefs To Win Super Bowl)

Attending the Power Slap event that was happening at Durango Casino & Resort, video from Inside Fighting shows Strickland having a confrontation with MGK, blasting him to his face as a “weirdo.” It also appeared that Strickland made fun of what Kelly was wearing.

Eventually, Strickland left the situation, but not before shouting at MGK, “I don’t know who the f*ck that guy is. I’m easy to find, vampire man.”

Later that night, Strickland took to X and absolutely exploded on MGK, and it’s pure greatness.

Absolutely hilarious … Sean Strickland is a friggin’ legend for this.