Sean Strickland Hilariously Blasts ‘Weird’ Machine Gun Kelly To His Face

Holy hell, this is hilarious! Straight golden content!

To say that UFC champion Sean Strickland had one hell of a Friday in Las Vegas is an understatement.

Things kicked off for Strickland with a sparring match against streamer Sneako, leaving him bloodied after the fact. Then, he issued quasi-death threats to Jake Paul. Fast forward a few hours, and he got into a heated altercation with musician Machine Gun Kelly, even hilariously calling him a “weird dude” to his face. (RELATED: Will The Drake Curse Continue? Rapper Bets A Whopping $1.15 Million On Chiefs To Win Super Bowl)

Attending the Power Slap event that was happening at Durango Casino & Resort, video from Inside Fighting shows Strickland having a confrontation with MGK, blasting him to his face as a “weirdo.” It also appeared that Strickland made fun of what Kelly was wearing.

Eventually, Strickland left the situation, but not before shouting at MGK, “I don’t know who the f*ck that guy is. I’m easy to find, vampire man.”

WATCH:

Sean Strickland just had a face to face confrontation with Machine Gun Kelly, calling him a weirdo and saying “you know where to find me, vampire man”. (Via: Inside Fighting’s @andrewcapucetti) pic.twitter.com/y2LimeSLSO — InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) February 10, 2024

Later that night, Strickland took to X and absolutely exploded on MGK, and it’s pure greatness.

I almost hit a vampire tonight… lol! They said his name is machine gun kelly.. How do you have a dope ass name and dress like a 13 goth south park character?!? — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

You guys what the fuck is going on………. Transformers Megan Fox is with that thing….. what the actual fuck has happened to the world?! What did I miss? Is she OK? Is this man the devil? @meganfox are you ok? Do you need assistance?! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

Man I just found out about Megan… Daa fuck has happened since transformers?! I’m done… goodnight.. fuck… fuck…. I’m done… pic.twitter.com/hCMSPR3Vt2 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

Doing the lords work… pic.twitter.com/IG4uuZi8lr — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 11, 2024

Absolutely hilarious … Sean Strickland is a friggin’ legend for this.