Photos Show Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Visiting Little Girls Shot At Parade With Ashes Still On Their Foreheads

Powerful photos have been released, showing Patrick and Brittany Mahomes standing at the bedside of two young children who were shot Wednesday at the Kansas City Parade.

Patrick and Brittany visited 8-year-old Melia Reyes and 10-year-old Madison Reyes at Children’s Mercy Hospital on Wednesday to lift their spirits after the harrowing ordeal. The two young girls are sisters and were reportedly in attendance at the parade with their mother, Erika Reyes, the cousin of the deceased victim, Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Both of the Reyes children underwent surgery after being shot in the legs, according to Daily Mail.

The Reyes sisters, 8 and 10, were shot in the legs while at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade. Patrick Mahomes and his wife visited with them in the hospital. @CBSNews @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/wAT790W2T8 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 16, 2024

The images show Patrick and Brittany posing for photos with the young victims, as the girls smiled brightly, in awe of their very special visitors. They each received mini Kansas City Chiefs football helmets from the Mahomes.

The Reyes family issued a statement Friday, updating the condition of their daughters and thanking Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for their show of support.

“On behalf of the Reyes Family, we are incredibly grateful for the love, support, and prayers during this difficult time. Our family, along with the other families impacted by this senseless act, are still healing physically and emotionally,” they wrote in their statement, according to Daily Mail.

BREAKING: Two juveniles have been charged in connection to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade that left one person dead and 22 others injured, officials say. https://t.co/wZdb9jEzRv — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 16, 2024

“We’re happy to share that our daughters, ages 8 and 10, are making good progress in their recovery from their leg injuries,” they wrote. “Both girls were shot in the legs, underwent surgery, and are currently in casts for several months.”

The severity of the situation was revealed, as it became clear that the Reyes girls were on the mend, but had a long road to recovery ahead of them.

“We will endure follow-up doctor’s visits for the next few years,” the family said, according to Daily Mail. “They are receiving physical therapy to regain their strength and mobility. While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To Family Of Deceased Kansas City Shooting Victim)

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist Melia and Madison as they begin to heal from this tragic event.

The Reyes girls were among 11 children injured during the shooting.