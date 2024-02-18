2 Police Officers, 1 First Responder Shot, Killed Following Domestic Abuse Incident

Two Burnsville police officers and one first responder were shot dead early Sunday following a domestic abuse incident in suburban Minneapolis, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association confirmed the three deaths shortly after the deadly shooting, according to the outlet.

🚨🇺🇸SENATOR RESPONDS TO SHOOTING IN MINNESOTA Two police officers and one medic were killed while responding to a domestic house call in Burnsville, outside of Minneapolis. One additional officer was also shot and is in stable condition. Sen. Amy Klobuchar: “They were doing… https://t.co/of6T9mhGn3 pic.twitter.com/Jp6IKS6O4m — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 18, 2024

“Horrific news from Burnsville,” Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote in a post on Facebook. “While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured.”

“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day,” Walz continued. “My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville.”

The conditions of other officers who were reportedly injured were not provided, according to the governor.

Several law enforcement agencies released statements expressing their condolences following the deadly shooting, according to the AP. (RELATED: Stolen Tow Truck Barrels Through Police, Civilian Vehicles During DC-Area Chase)

“We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We’re just devastated at the horrific loss,” Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters said in a statement. “These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officers and first responder who responded to a domestic call this morning,” Law Enforcement Labor Services Executive Director Jim Mortenson said in a statement. “These officers were struck down while answering the call of duty to serve and protect. We mourn alongside the Burnsville community and the families of those killed.”

“In times like these it is essential to come together as a community and support one another through the uncertainty and grief,” Sheriff Marty Kelly of neighboring Goodhue County said.

A press conference is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, according to city officials.

This is a developing story and will he updated.