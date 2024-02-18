Editorial

Did New Details Leak Out For Upcoming EA Sports ‘College Football 25’ Video Game? If So, This Is Huge

Nothing is official as of yet, but it appears that FCS programs could be featured in the new EA Sports "College Football 25" video game. [X/Screenshot/Public — @EASPORTSCollege]

Please let this be true.

And that very well may be the case, as a few FCS programs have appeared to leak the fact that they will be in the new college football video game.

Just recently, EA Sports released the announcement trailer for “College Football 25,” making it official that we will have the first college football game in over a decade.

But that’s all we know currently, as details regarding the game are very limited. With that being said, we will have more information made available to us in May, but that doesn’t mean the speculation from fans isn’t running wild, because it is. And one of the big things that’s being chirped about is if FCS programs will be featured, just like the ones way back.

Saturday night brought us an interesting Reddit thread that ended up going viral, and it makes you think, and I’m of course referring to FCS programs being featured in the game — hell, multiple have already outright said they’re going to be in it or at the very least hinted at it. (RELATED: Jack Tuttle Returning For A Whopping Seventh Season At Michigan)

This is a big flip from reports that had FCS programs not being involved with “College Football 25,” and though nothing is official at the current time, you can clearly see that something is up.

God, this would be incredible … make it happen, EA Sports!