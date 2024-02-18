Did New Details Leak Out For Upcoming EA Sports ‘College Football 25’ Video Game? If So, This Is Huge

Please let this be true.

And that very well may be the case, as a few FCS programs have appeared to leak the fact that they will be in the new college football video game.

Just recently, EA Sports released the announcement trailer for “College Football 25,” making it official that we will have the first college football game in over a decade.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

But that’s all we know currently, as details regarding the game are very limited. With that being said, we will have more information made available to us in May, but that doesn’t mean the speculation from fans isn’t running wild, because it is. And one of the big things that’s being chirped about is if FCS programs will be featured, just like the ones way back.

Saturday night brought us an interesting Reddit thread that ended up going viral, and it makes you think, and I’m of course referring to FCS programs being featured in the game — hell, multiple have already outright said they’re going to be in it or at the very least hinted at it. (RELATED: Jack Tuttle Returning For A Whopping Seventh Season At Michigan)

This is a big flip from reports that had FCS programs not being involved with “College Football 25,” and though nothing is official at the current time, you can clearly see that something is up.

𝗪𝗵𝗼’𝘀 𝗵𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻’ 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲❔ @EASPORTSCollege Why not the best defensive player in the nation on the cover ? 🤷🏿‍♂️ @T3RR3LL_ALL3N #RoarCity x #GUTS pic.twitter.com/I4Ky9PwSyA — Tennessee State Football (@TSUTigersFB) February 15, 2024

BREAKING: Gardner has edited their instagram post. pic.twitter.com/RynTJ60pgP — EverythingEACollegeFootball (@EACOLLEGEFOOT) February 18, 2024

With the official announcement of a new game from @EASPORTSCollege… like if you’d buy this Colonel Collection edition! 🎨 #E2W | #MatterOfPride pic.twitter.com/NMrbhjgUTM — EKU Football (@EKUFootball) February 15, 2024

Can we make sure THEE VET and other @theswac stadiums are rendered in the game @EASPORTSCollege 😏 https://t.co/yjFWChP4Rk pic.twitter.com/quuLSoIqjj — Jackson State Football (@gojsutigersfb) February 16, 2024

God, this would be incredible … make it happen, EA Sports!