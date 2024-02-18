Jack Tuttle Returning For A Whopping Seventh Season At Michigan

Have you ever heard of Jack Tuttle? … Neither have I, but the guy is coming back for a SEVENTH season at Michigan.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the Michigan Wolverines quarterback was returning for his senior season, but not the typical fourth year that you hear about, my man is coming back for campaign No. 7.

The reports started to surface Saturday following Jack Tuttle posting a highlight reel of himself playing for the Wolverines, implying that he was coming back to the university. (RELATED: ‘I Hate Him With Every Fiber’: Charles Barkley Blasts Skip Bayless Over Bill Belichick Take)

Tuttle only made six appearances for Michigan, but as you see from his reel, he took advantage of his opportunities. Just check out his numbers: In six games, he threw 15-of-17 for 130 yards and also put a touchdown on the board — and had zero interceptions at that.

The 24-year-old started his college football career in 2018 at Utah, eventually leaving for Indiana before ultimately landing at Michigan.

WATCH:

So many memories and great people. The journey continues 💙 pic.twitter.com/0teFiOvGxR — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14) February 18, 2024

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this. Back in September, we had Miami Hurricanes TE Cam McCormick come back for his ninth season. But with that being said, it’s always incredible to see stories like this.

And to those confused by Tuttle’s post, he’s 100% coming back:

Confirming Jack Tuttle had his waiver approved by the NCAA. Run it back. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) February 18, 2024

Speaking of confusion, I am confused about something though: Why is Jack Tuttle allowed to come back for a seventh season (and Cam McCormick for a ninth season at that), but Taulia Tagovailoa couldn’t return for a sixth?

The NCAA is weird, man.