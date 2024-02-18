International Olympic Committee Denies Manny Pacquiao’s Bid To Compete At Olympics

Boxing titan Manny Pacquiao’s bid to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics has been thwarted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Fox News reported Sunday.

At 45, the boxing champ sought an exemption from the standard age cap of 40 for Olympic boxers, but the IOC firmly denied his request, according to the outlet. The denial was communicated through a letter from the IOC, putting an end to the Filipino legend’s Olympic dreams, according to the outlet. Efforts by the Philippines to secure a “universality” slot for Pacquiao — a special entry typically reserved for nations with limited athletic representation — also fell through, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Conor McGregor Says He Will Box Manny Pacquiao In The Middle East)

“Universality places are not allocated to [teams] with an average of more than eight athletes in individual sports/disciplines at the last two editions of the Olympic Games,” the IOC said in a statement, according to Fox News. “This is the case for the Philippine Olympic Committee.”

Manny Pacquiao TOO OLD to compete at Paris Olympics… IOC refuses to change age limit to allow 45-year-old legend to return to the ring https://t.co/nQF8AUNUD2 pic.twitter.com/WypUnHAftI — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 19, 2024

Pacquiao, who hung up his gloves in 2021, has kept fans intrigued with recent footage showcasing his enduring speed and skill in the ring. Despite not possessing the same agility which marked his rise as a prodigious 16-year-old, Pacquiao’s legacy in the sport remains unparalleled, the outlet added. His career includes a historic run across eight different weight classes, capturing titles from flyweight to junior middleweight, the outlet reported. Pacquiao’s rivalry with Floyd Mayweather Jr., culminating in a 2015 bout which generated over $600 million, stands as a highlight in modern boxing, according to the outlet.

Although his last professional match — a loss against Yordenis Ugas — occurred in August 2021, Pacquiao’s influence extends beyond the ring. The athlete transitioned to a political career in the Philippines, serving first in the House of Representatives from 2010 to 2016 and then as a senator from 2016 to 2022, Fox News stated.

Pacquiao has a professional record of 62-8-2, including 39 knockouts, and an amateur record of 60-4.