Conor McGregor Says He Will Box Manny Pacquiao In The Middle East

Conor McGregor apparently has a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao on the horizon.

The Irish-born UFC legend tweeted Friday afternoon that he will box “Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McGregor previously lost a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

This would be absolutely awesome if it actually happens. McGregor claims to be retired from the UFC, and I’m not sure a single person on the planet believes that.

Something tells me we’ll see him in the octagon again. The man was born to fight, and I think his retirement claims are complete nonsense.

Having said that, I’d love to see him box Pacquiao in the meantime. While he lost to Mayweather, the fight was absolutely electric and the press building up to it was incredible.

For as good of a fighter as McGregor is, he’s an equally great showman. The dude knows how to move the needle.

Even though he had no shot of beating Mayweather, it was still a ton of fun. Something tells me it’d be very similar for a bout against Pacquiao.

We’ll see what happens, but I have no doubt fans can get behind a McGregor vs. Pacquiao fight. It’d be a great event.