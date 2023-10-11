Floyd Mayweather Is Sending Bulletproof Vests To Israel Like A Complete Boss: REPORT

Floyd Mayweather is such a G, man.

Considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, Mayweather is sending his private jet, named Air Mayweather, to “deliver food and other supplies, including bullet-proof vests” to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), according to Los Angeles Magazine.

“I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists,” Mayweather posted on social media Monday, sharing pictures from his 2022 trip to the holy nation after his exhibition fight with Deji Olatunji in Dubai.

Los Angeles Magazine went on to explain more about Mayweather’s cargo, declaring the boxing legend is “putting his money where his mouth and his heart is.”

“A rep for the professional fighter tells Los Angeles that the jet is being loaded for the flight this week, and is expected to arrive this weekend with ‘equipment that will be handed out personally by his pilots,’ A.J.Ramey, Chris Javier, Sam Kniskern and Freeman Blakney — a roster featuring U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veterans,” the report reads. (RELATED: ‘You Were Born In America … Shut The F*ck Up’: UFC’s Sean Strickland Blasts Belal Muhammad For Supporting Palestine)

Here’s a visual of Mayweather’s gorgeous plane that’s flying to Israel:

Mayweather then followed up with another Instagram post Tuesday, once again showing his support for Israel.

“I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn antisemitism at all cost. I stand for Peace. I stand for Human Rights! Terrorism Is Never The Answer!” Mayweather wrote.

Such a boss. Such a complete boss.