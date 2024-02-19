Police: Uninvited Group Of People Try To Get Into 1-Year-Old’s Birthday Party, Allegedly Kill Baby’s Relative

An uninvited group of people ended up allegedly killing a baby’s relative Saturday night after attempting to get into the 1-year-old’s birthday party in Allentown, Pennsylvania, police said.

Miguel S. Dalmasi was shot dead around 7:48 p.m. after engaging in an alleged altercation outside of a Pennsylvania birthday party for his infant relative, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said in a news release, according to CBS News.

A 33-year-old man was killed after getting into an altercation outside of a 1-year-old relative’s birthday party in Allentown Saturday night, Lehigh County DA Gavin Holihan said in a news release.https://t.co/nuIZU89TWC — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) February 18, 2024

A preliminary investigation found that two groups of people, one consisting of individuals not invited to the event, allegedly engaged in a dispute outside the gathering’s venue regarding the guest list, Holihan said, according to the outlet. Gunfire reportedly erupted after the uninvited group attempted to enter the birthday party.

At least one person trying to crash the party allegedly fired multiple shots at Dalmasi before the group fled the scene, investigators believe. The 33-year-old victim died shortly after Allentown police and medical responders arrived, officials said, according to CBS News.

Dalmasi was the only person shot or injured during the incident, the outlet reported. (RELATED: 2 Police Officers, 1 First Responder Shot, Killed Following Domestic Abuse Incident)

Multiple authorities are overseeing the case, including the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, according to the outlet.