Fox Panelist Brit Hume Details Possible ‘Concerns’ From Biden Admin If Transcripts Are Released From Hur’s Report

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume detailed possible “concerns” the Biden administration may have that would lead to “further political embarrassment” if the transcripts between President Joe Biden and special counsel Robert Hur were to be released.

Hume appeared on the “Special Report with Bret Baier” to discuss the major backlash Biden received since the release of Hur’s report on Biden’s handling of classified documents which labeled the president as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” As some calls from both Republicans and Democrats have urged the transcripts from the interviews between Hur and Biden to be released, Hume stated that the reason why the Biden administration may be “resistant” to the reveal is mainly due to the view on the president’s mental health.

The Fox chief political analyst highlighted that Biden had previously blamed Hur for bringing up his son’s passing during an interview, however, Hume noted that it has been “pretty well discerned” that Biden himself brought up the issue. (RELATED: ‘What Is The Rabbit Hole?’: KJP Flees Doocy’s Question About Biden’s Mental Health)

” Well, I’m not going to comment on whether it should or should not, Trace. But I think the reason why the administration is resistant to it, yes there’s some classified material concerns and that has to be dealt with – then may also be executive privilege claims [that] would have to be resolved,” Hume stated.

“But the main reason, obviously, that they are concerned about this is that it appears the president later – after this all came to light and the charges were not filed and Hur’s report came out – the president claimed that question of his son’s passing and when it happened was something that special counsel Hur brought up. And it’s now been pretty well discerned that it was the president himself who brought that up. The last thing the White House needs is any further revelations of the president not having his memory solid and failing to remember things and stumbling and all the rest of it. And I guess the concern may be that this transcript may be full of such stumbles and failures to remember and saying things that – whether inadvertently or not are not true. Further political embarrassment is obviously an issue.”

Concerns over Biden’s mental health have increased since the release of the report, with some doctors claiming that the president is showing signs of deterioration due to his verbal missteps and angry outbursts. Following the release of the report, Biden held a late-night press conference in which he forgot the church parish his eldest son, Beau’s, rosary was from and mixed up multiple world leaders.

Recent polls additionally show that nearly three-quarters of voters, including Democrats, are concerned about Biden’s mental and physical health, according to an NBC national poll. In a survey conducted of 1,000 registered voters in late January, nearly 62%, half of which were Democrats, have major concerns over Biden not having the “necessary mental and physical health to be president for a second term,” the NBC poll reported.