‘Uncomfortable With Praise’: LeBron James Tells Straight Up Lie About Not Wanting ‘Farewell Tour’

LeBron James is a cold-blooded liar … we already knew that, but here’s another example.

If you ask the self-proclaimed king about being in the spotlight, he’ll tell you that he doesn’t like it, ha! Nevermind the documentaries about him, the movies that he’s been in, doing late-night television, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers out of all brands, he apparently doesn’t like the attention.

LeBron shared these comments while speaking with the press Sunday prior to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. (RELATED: ‘I Hate Him With Every Fiber’: Charles Barkley Blasts Skip Bayless Over Bill Belichick Take)

Nobody knows when LBJ is gonna retire (I personally think we’re in for a Tom Brady-esque run), but we know that the time is getting closer and closer, and as a result, the media is already asking him about a potential farewell tour.

“I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left. I know it’s not that man,” said LeBron. “I also don’t know if I will… I was asked this question a couple days ago. Will you kind of take the farewell tour, or will you kind of just Tim Duncan it?”

WATCH:

LeBron James says he has not mapped out the end of his career and isn’t sure if he wants a farewell tour like Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar received “That seems cool but I’ve never been great with accepting praise. It’s a weird feeling for me.” pic.twitter.com/zKeZQVcJ5P — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 18, 2024

Damn, why does LeBron have to lie so much? And why does he have to make it so obvious?

Let’s do better, king.