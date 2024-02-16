Fani Willis Not Taking Stand For Second Round Of Questioning After Prior Day’s Testimony Went Off The Rails

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will not testify again Friday after her first day of testimony went off the rails.

Anna Cross, representing the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, opted not to call Fani Willis to testify Friday as planned, saying she has no further questions. Willis took a combative stance Thursday on the witness stand towards questions from defense attorneys, erupting into an outburst at one point that caused Judge Scott McAfee to call for a break.

“So let’s be clear ’cause you lied in this … let me tell you which one you lied in … Right here. I think you lied right here,” Willis said as an attorney questioned her about whether Wade had visited her home. (RELATED: Key Witness Testimony Contradicts Fani Willis’ Defense Of ‘Romantic’ Relationship With Special Prosecutor)

“Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more.” Fani Willis will not testify. Hopefully, we can stay away from subjects like men and relationships; foreign taxi drivers; and wine pairings. However, Grey Goose did get a product placement in a major criminal case from Willis. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 16, 2024

Prior to Willis’ Thursday testimony, special prosecutor Nathan Wade explained that he did not have receipts showing Willis reimbursed him for vacation expenses because she paid him in cash. Willis later said she “always” keeps cash at the house, noting her father taught her that as a woman, she should always have “at least 6 months in cash” at home at all times.

She said she did not withdraw the cash from the ATM, explaining it came from various places.

“When I took out a large amount of money on my first campaign, I kept some of the cash of that,” she said at one point.

Lawyer: “You have no proof of any reimbursement [to Wade for vacations] because it’s all cash? Fani: “The testimony of one witness is enough to prove a fact. Are you telling me I’m lying?” Lawyer: “I’m asking if you have any proof.” Fani: “The proof is what I just told you.” pic.twitter.com/JhD5iFaYxA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 15, 2024



When Harry MacDougald, co-defendant Jeffrey Clark’s attorney, asked Willis why she did not disclose any gifts from Wade on her financial disclosure form, she explained that he never gave her a gift exceeding one hundred dollars.

Fani Willis was questioned about her financial disclosures in court, she claims she did not receive any gifts from Nathan Wade totaling more than $100 in 2022.” The Daily Caller News Foundation broke this story after obtaining Fani’s financial disclosure.… pic.twitter.com/XjNPmaumlp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 15, 2024

“I never thought about the money until y’all brought it up,” Willis said. “I didn’t take gifts from him for a lot of personal reasons.”

Willis at times also brought up personal details about her relationship with Wade. Explaining her reason for ending the romantic relationship with Wade in 2023, she said that Wade told her “the only thing a woman can do for him is make a sandwich.”

Fani Willis says “she doesn’t need anything from a man.” “A man is not a plan. A man is a companion. I don’t need anybody to foot my bills. The only man who has foot my bills completely is my daddy.”pic.twitter.com/GTnU1tqZaL — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 15, 2024

A key witness testified early in the hearing that Willis’ relationship with Wade began in 2019, contrary to their claim that it began in 2022.

“And you understand it that their relationship began in 2019 and extended until the last time you spoke?” Trump co-defendant Michael Roman’s attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked.

“Yes,” Robin Yeartie, a long-time friend of Willis who formerly worked in the district attorney’s office, said.

Both Willis and Wade reaffirmed during their testimony that the relationship began after Wade’s contract started.

Merchant indicated Friday that she plans to call Wade’s former law partner, Terrence Bradley, back to the stand next to testify again today.

