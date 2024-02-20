Are The Chiefs Blocking Super Bowl Audio’s Release To Protect Liberal Darling, Travis Kelce?

The NFL is facing criticism for excluding the audio of the infamous Kelce/Reid Super Bowl bump from the league’s “Inside The NFL” program.

The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel pointed out how the program went from a clip of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with mic’d up audio to a clip of Kelce’s violent outburst without on-field audio, opting instead to play the commentary from the game’s CBS broadcast.

“Inside the NFL went from Patrick Mahomes mic’d up after the Pacheco fumble into video of Travis Kelce bumping and berating Andy Reid, but with audio of Tony Romo’s commentary,” Glasspiegel tweeted Tuesday morning.

— Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 20, 2024

After Chiefs running back Isaiah Pacheco fumbled while Kelce was off the field in the first quarter, an irate Kelce screamed in head coach Andy Reid’s face and bumped into him, almost knocking him over.

— Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) February 12, 2024



The now infamous outburst was widely covered by media outlets and trended on social media. The contents of what he could have possibly said in this exasperated state are of great public interest, and yet the NFL seems determined to keep it under wraps. (RELATED: Chiefs Star Clyde Edwards-Helaire Gets Award For Shielding Teen During Mass Shooting)

Kelce, for his part, jokingly claimed he was just telling Reid how much he loved him.

But according to the Post, lip readers say Kelce said, “Hey, come on, you fucker. Put me on.”

Really, that’s not so bad. But Kelce has become such an icon that the league can’t have any negative PR come in his direction. How could someone so reprehensible be a brand ambassador for Pfizer?

That audio will likely never see the light of day. The league can’t cast their poster boy in such a negative light.