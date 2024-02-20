Chiefs Star Clyde Edwards-Helaire Gets Award For Shielding Teen During Mass Shooting

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids is awarding Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with their National Heroism Award after he shielded a Kansas City teen Wednesday during a shooting at a Super Bowl parade.

Edwards-Helaire shielded teen Zach Cotton in the back of a box truck while gunfire erupted, according to WAFB.

Edwards-Helaire, a first round pick for the Chiefs in 2020, responded to the teen’s mother on Facebook. Though the mother’s post was private, Edwards-Helaire’s public response said, “Hey Mrs. Penny, Zach was brave for sure!! Sorry the family and all of Chiefs Kingdom had to experience this. Just wanted to Thank Zach for trusting me and knowing I’ll protect him.”

The former Louisiana State University (LSU) star also noted that he suffers from PTSD, writing “Side Note : Being a person who suffers from PTSD, for the kids in the KC area and parents, refrain from mentioning and bringing up Traumatic experiences. Always think positive and when those bad days come (because they will) comfort and knowing somewhere is with you is the best (Medication.)”

To be honest, I have no earthly clue what he’s saying at the end there, but I think we can give him the hero’s pass on this one. (RELATED: Chiefs Star Lineman Trey Smith Comforted Scared Kid In Mass Shooting With WWE Championship Belt)

The Uvalde Foundation describes itself “a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending school violence & formed after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.”

The foundation also bestowed the same honor upon Trey Filter, a Kansas man who heroically tackled one of the alleged shooters.