Mecole Hardman Still Awake After Partying All Night Like A True Red-Blooded American

Chiefs star receiver Mecole Hardman has had quite the 24 hours.

After he capped off an iconic Super Bowl with a game-winning touchdown, he presumably took to Vegas to celebrate with his teammates, as one does when they win the Big Game.

Hardman then tweeted out shortly before 10 a.m. Pacific Time that he was still awake from the night before.

“Still haven’t been to sleep. Adrenaline still pumping.”

Still haven’t been to sleep 😴 Adrenaline still pumping 😂 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2024

Yeah, I bet!

Hardman, who besides scoring the game winner also caught a 52-yard bomb from Mahomes early on, certainly earned his right to party.

Out of all the myriad storylines branching out of this fascinating Super Bowl, the Mecole Hardman saga is my favorite.

Hardman spent the first four years of his career in Kansas City after the Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Then, before the 2023-24 season, Hardman signed with the New York Jets as they looked to add him to Aaron Rodgers’ toy chest.

But after Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in the first game, Hardman was relegated to the bench, only managing to catch one pass in his five games with the team. In October, the Jets sent Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a mere low-round pick swap. (RELATED: Mahomes Gives Glory To God Immediately Following Super Bowl Win)

Hardman was still used sparingly in his Kansas City return, only catching 14 balls in six games with the team. But he came through when it mattered most, and that’s what really counts.

His all-nighter is more than well-deserved and a testament to an oft-overlooked American ideal. In this country you can achieve the highest of highs if you work your tail off. And when you achieve those highs, you damn well better enjoy them because you don’t know when they might come back around again.

On July 4, 1777, our founding fathers celebrated one year of independence with fireworks, bonfires and bells.

On May 8, 1945, hundreds of thousands of citizens of the Allied nations took to the streets, hugging and kissing each other to celebrate Victory in Europe (V-E) Day and the end of World War II.

Victory requires hard work and dedication, but it also deserves to be celebrated.

So cheers to you, Mr. Hardman. Enjoy your day. And when the celebrations are over, get back in the lab and get ready to run it back next year. Because like the GOAT Tom Brady says: the best ring … is the next one.