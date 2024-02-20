Model Corinna Kopf Takes Shot At Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom After House Reportedly Robbed

Burglars reportedly ransacked the Los Angeles mansion belonging to OnlyFans model Corinna Kopf, and she proceeded to throw shade at Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden.

The robbers tossed Kopf’s belongings around and helped themselves to whatever they wanted, and the entire incident was captured on camera, in real time. The police were notified when the alarm was set off, but they didn’t get there in time to catch the culprits. Kopf took a moment to point a finger over high crime rates.

“🥲 thank you gavin newsom, honorable mention to joe biden,” she wrote to social media.

The thieves entered Kopf’s home by smashing through glass and forcing their way in. She was out of town at the time of the robbery, but immediately received notification of the incident on her phone, according to TMZ. By the time police arrived, it was too late.

Kopf highlighted this fact by sharing video surveillance of the break-and-enter, along with the caption, “armed security system and cameras… cops just don’t show up in time.”

Kopf isn’t the first to hit back at the government after falling victim to crime in the region.

Newsom has been widely criticized for being soft on crime and has faced heavy criticism from conservatives about how he has handled the overall crime problem in the state. Newsome previously insisted the crime rates were low and shifted blame to the Republicans, accusing them of exaggerating crime rates.

Citizens have echoed their concerns over Biden’s handling of crime and theft in California, as well as his government’s responsibility to crack down on law enforcement after a recent rash of burglaries and instances of retail theft. (RELATED: Newsom Claims Policies Don’t Allow Shoplifting While Allegedly Witnessing Target Theft, Calls For Manager)

It remains unclear what, if anything, was stolen from Kopf’s home. The investigation continues, and the OnlyFans model plans to assess the damages and take account of any missing valuables when she returns to California, according to TMZ.