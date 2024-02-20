Republican Businessman Challenges Vulnerable Dem Senator In Battleground State

Republican businessman Eric Hovde launched his highly anticipated campaign against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) recruited Hovde, who had been weighing a campaign for months, after other prominent Republicans like Reps. Mike Gallagher and Tom Tiffany declined to jump into the race. Hovde announced his campaign in a social media video posted on X, and called for the country to unite to “find common sense solutions to restore America.”

“Do you feel like America is slipping away? Our country is facing enormous challenges — our economy, our health care, crime and open borders. Everything is going in the wrong direction. All Washington does is divide us, and talk about who’s to blame, and nothing gets done. That’s not the country I know and love,” said Hovde. (RELATED: Here’s Why Wisconsin Operatives Think Republicans Have Yet To Challenge The State’s Incumbent Dem Senator In 2024)

I’m running for the U.S. Senate because I’m tired of constant division and finger pointing by politicians. It’s time to send a fighter to Washington who will work to find common ground and restore the American Dream. Join me: https://t.co/K21p8GDA11 pic.twitter.com/IB0dwgSZe8 — Eric Hovde (@EricHovde) February 20, 2024

Hovde is a business executive of several companies in investment banking and real-estate. The Republican also founded a nonprofit that helps underprivileged children, and also provides funding for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) research.

The Republican made a previous Senate run for the seat now held by Baldwin in 2012, but former Gov. Tommy Thompson defeated him in the GOP primary.

“Eric Hovde’s experience as a job creator rather than a career politician makes him a strong candidate to flip Wisconsin’s Senate seat this year,” NRSC Chairman Steve Daines said in a statement. “I’m pleased to see Eric enter this race and look forward to welcoming him to the U.S. Senate.”

Baldwin’s campaign responded to the news by asking for donations on social media.

“It’s official: Republican megamillionaire & California bank owner Eric Hovde is running against me for Wisconsin’s Senate seat,” Baldwin wrote. “This will be my most competitive and expensive race yet. I need your help to fight back. Donate now.”

The Cook Political Report characterizes Baldwin’s seat as in the “Lean D” category, along with other competitive races in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Baldwin did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

