Dashcam Footage Shows Suspect Launched Into Air While Fleeing Cops With 1-Year-Old Baby In Backseat

The police department of North Olmstead, Ohio, has released footage of a car chase that ended with the suspect being launched high into the air, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

The news outlet tweeted out the insane footage of the chase.

Dramatic police chase near Great Northern Mall leaves suspect thrown into the air upon crash. Miraculously, the 1-year-old baby in the back seat emerges unharmed. pic.twitter.com/Cj1WyxEuzr — New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2024

The video begins with an Ohio police officer trying to throw what appears to be a Stop Stick tire deflator under the suspect’s car. The device fails to halt the car, which continues fleeing with the police car filming the incident in close pursuit.

The footage then switches to the moment that the chase ended with the suspect’s car crashing into snow bank.

“He crashed out. Rollover … in front of a O’Neil Healthcare,” a police officer’s voice can be heard saying as the suspect is flung into the air after the impact. The police officer then pulls over next to the crash and tells the suspect to “get on the ground.”

The 30-year-old suspect was later identified as Antoine L. Lindsey, who was found to have been fleeing police with a one-year-old baby in the backseat, Cleveland 19 News and WKYC reported. The incident occurred on Sunday after police said they tried to stop Lindsey due to a license plate/brake light violation, WKYC noted. The child was unharmed but was taken to a hospital out of an abundance of caution, according to the outlet.

Lindsey was charged with failure to comply with police signal, illicit possession of a weapon, and child endangerment, WKYC reported.